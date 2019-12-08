Gita Jayanti celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Sanskar Sanskriti Manch Udhampur in collaboration with ‘Senior Citizens Club Udhampur’ celebrated Gita Jyanti Mahotsav in the premise of the Jagriti Old Age Home Udhampur. Vishav Murti Shastri, President ‘Sanskar Sanskriti Manch, Jammu province was the Chief Guest. The function was attended largely by civil society and members of the Club apart from children drawn from different schools. The children narrated many teachings of the Gita on the occasion. President old age home Dr. RC Nagar, President Senior Citizens Club Mahadeep Singh Jamwal, Jugal Gupta, Bodh Raj, Rattan Tripathi, Dr SK Magotra, highlighted the teachings of the lord Krishna narrated to Arjuna in the Mahabharta that forms the basis of the Gita.

Jamwal explained that reading of chapter 4, 8 and 13 of the Gita gives one the peace, health and education. The function was managed by Shastri Hans Raj and vote of thanks presented by Ashok Khajuria Advisor Senior Citizens Club Udhampur.

The participating childrens were encouraged by presenting gifts by the forum.