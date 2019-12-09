Gita Jayanti celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A religious function of Gita Jayanti was held at Bagnoti in which large number of devotees including men, women and children participated.

The programme was organized by the members of Gita Jayanti Team under the supervision of Mahant Pushkar Raj. A Shobha Yatra was also taken out from Gita Mandir amid the beating of drums and bands. The same culminated back in the Mandir.

Mahant Pushkar Raj performed the Havan and later delivered the courses.