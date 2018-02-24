GIRLS TRAFFICKING: Police intensifies trail to nab absconding Rohingyas

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To track down notorious Rohingya youth, allegedly involved in illegal human trafficking of young girls from Myanmar, the police is contemplating sustained questioning of those travelling outside Jammu to sustain their businesses.

Police believes that large number of Rohingyas, who have set up shops in Rohingya Market in Kiryani Talab area, Narwal bala and bringing in different goods from outside Jammu may provide some vital clues to track down absconding accused Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ayyub.

According to sources, before fleeing from Jammu, these youth spent considerable time at these market places in order to fix deals with the prospective buyers of the girls.

FIR under sections 366 B and 367 of CrPC has been registered at Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

Some of the Rohingya youth travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Aligarh to ferry goods, purchased from local markets, and also meet their close relatives in these places.

The police also believes that these youth may have shared addresses of some local contacts with these absconders to ensure their safe stay while on the run and back home they are misleading the police by feigning ignorance about their whereabouts.

By grilling these youth, the police is hoping to find some leads and track down the absconding youth involved in the case. Meanwhile, another Rohingya Noor Gul Ameen, son of Akbar Ali, presently resident of Malik Market, Narwal, is currently in police custody while it is learnt the duo have managed to flee to Hyderabad.

To shield the accused, even the senior clerics are trying to mislead the current probe and indirectly pressurising the police by seeking protection from senior politicians belonging to the ruling dispensation.

Few days ago, a delegation of Rohingyas had called on PDP leader Sartaj Madni at his official residence in Jammu where they sought protection from the police to ensure safety of Rohingyas, who had already completed their jail terms.