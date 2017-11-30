Girls on all India Cycling expedition felicitated

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two young girls from Bihar and Jharkhand, Harsha Mishra and Sawitri Murmu were felicitated today at Channi Himmat for their herculean efforts in cycling across the length and breadth of India.
The ceremony was presided over by Shah Faisal IAS, MD of JKSPDC and other dignitaries of NHAI, NHIDCL & JKSPDC. The expedition is supported by Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
