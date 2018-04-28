Girls Kick-boxing, Taekwondo meet begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Annual inter-school girls district level competitions of Jammu, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), started on Friday at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

The competition was declared open by District Officer (DYSS), Chanchal Kour in the presence of Zonal Physical Education Officers (ZPEOs).

She interacted with the young participants in under-14 and under-17 age groups and encouraged them to take up sports in a big way.

The Results:

KICK BOXING: Under-17: 50 kg: Taruna Sabarwal of Jammu Sanskriti School, 1st. 50 kg: Sunidhi of Doon International, 1st. 50 kg: Bhoomi of Jammu Sanskriti, Ist. Under-14: 32 kg: Gurleen of Model Academy, Ist. 37 kg: Archita of Model Academy, Ist. 42 Kg: Tanisha of Jammu Sanskriti, Ist. 46 kg: Asmi Katoch of Doon International, Ist.

TAEKWONDO: Under-17: 41 kg: Shalvi of Jammu Sanskriti, Ist. 44 kg: Siya Saini, JKPS, Ist. 48 kg: Janvi of Jammu Sanskriti, Ist. 52 kg: Palak of Crescent Public School, Ist. 52 kg: Komal of Jammu Sanskriti, Ist. 56 Kg: Randher Kour of JKPS, Ist. 64 kg: Jasika Singh, JKPS, Ist. Under-14: 26 kg: Taniya of New Shiksha Public School, Ist. 29 kg: Rupleen Kour, Jammu Sanskriti, Ist and Arunakshi of MHAC Nagbani, 2nd. 32 kg: Antraksha of MHAC Nagbani, Ist. 35 kg: Komal Singh of Lord Shiva, Ist and Sanya Sharma of New Shikha Public, 2nd. 38 kg: Twinkle Bandral of Nedam Public School, Ist and Sakshi of Crescent Public, 2nd. Plus 38 kg: Rishika Bhat of Crescent Public School, Ist and Divya Sharma of Banyan International, 2nd.