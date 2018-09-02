Girls Kho-Kho Tournament concludes; GGHSS, AVBS Bhadarwah win finals

Share Share 0 Share 0

BHADARWAH: To encourage the rural youth for participatiing in sports especially girls to give Prime Minister’s ‘Khelo India let’s Play’ initiative a practical shape, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based at Bhadarwah organised three-days Kho-Kho Tournament for girls under Operation Sadhbhavana, final of which was played at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bhadarwah on Saturday.

In all, 13 teams under two categories viz Under-17 and Under-14 from different schools of Additional District Bhadarwah participated in the tournament.

In U-14 category, Adarsh Vidya Bhavan School (AVBS) Bhadarwah defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Bhadarwah, while in U-17 category, Government Girls Higher Secondry School (GGHSS) Bhadarwah defeated High School Nichlathara Gatha.

On the occasion, J.S Charak, Incharge Principal Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Mena Kumari, PEM Aftab Alam, Aneeta and others were present.

Besides cash prizes, both winner and runners-up teams were presented with trophies along with medals by the dignitaries present in the closing ceremony.

Soniya Devi of Adarsh Vidya Bhavan School and Kiran Devi of Girls Higher Secondary School Bhadarwah were also awarded as best players of the tournament.

The tournament was presided over by Quartermaster 4RR, Maj. Raju.

Army officer praised the young players who played with enthusiasm and assured them that Army will try its best to provide them a bigger and better platform which will not only help them to groom their talent but also pave way for them to become professional players.

“Army under Operation Sadhbhavana is always there to provide youth all the help by giving them a platform to perform and groom their talent,” Officer added.

Participanting students also appreciated the army for organising such sports event for them, which will definitely help them to become a good sports person.

“I am extremely happy and thankful to Army for organising this sports event, which will not only help us to groom our talent but will also lift the morale of our youth to compete on national level,” said Faiza Arafat, a student of Government High School Nichlathara.