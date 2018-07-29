Girls handball trials held in Udhampur

Sports Reporter
UDHAMPUR: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised under-19 girls handball trials for Udhampur inviting players from different schools of the district at Sports Stadium, here on Saturday.
The probables were selected by technical individuals from DYSS under the supervision of District Officer (DYSS), Sudesh Kumar Chalotra. Now, the selected girls under-19 team shall take part in the upcoming inter-district competition.
Among the officials present were Ajit Singh, Ajay Sharma, Som Dev Khajuria, Parshotam Kumar, Bandna Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Rishi Sharma, Karun Magotra, Ravi Kumar and Vipin Photra.
