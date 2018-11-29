Girls Baby League begins at PCS Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Baby League, an initiative for football development at school and grassroots level for kids Under-13, inaugurated at Presentation Convent School (PCS) in the presence of office bearers of J&K Football Association (JKFA), here on Wednesday. Part of the AIFF Baby League the event is a directive of FIFA for promotion of football at the grassroots level. As part of Baby league, Etihad Pampore at Pampore Pulwama, International School ISK, Baghat and Burn Hall School have also started similar activities, a handout issued here today informed. Principal PCS, Sister Reji and other Sisters from management, sports staff and JKFA officials, President, Zameer Thakur, head of referees, Nazir Ahmed, Secretary Prof B.A Shah, DO AIF, Bilal Panjabi and AIFF Baby League coordinators were among others present. Other schools, DFAs and Football Academies, which will start soon, Sanctorium School Sopore, Green Valley Educational Institute, 7 Star Football Academy Dargah, Kupwara Baby League, Snow Baby League Pulwama shall start similar leagues in the month of January.