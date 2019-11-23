Girl suffers burn injuries

STATE
TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: A girl received
burn injuries in her house at Rajouri on Friday.
As per the details,
Tasleem Kouser, daughter of Mohd Anwar, resident of Kotdhra received burn
injuries in her house under mysterious circumstances and was brought to
hospital by her family members from where she was referred to GMC hospital for
specialized treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
