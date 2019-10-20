Girl raped, one accused nabbed; hunt for 2 others on

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested a man for raping a girl while hunt for his two accomplices is on.

As per the details, a girl from Bakshi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that she along with her two friends went to meet two boys known to them. She further stated that one boy who came with the two known boys gave her sedative in cold drink which made her fell unconscious and then the trio raped her. Police after conducting medical examination of girl, registered a case. One of the accused has been nabbed while hunt for 2 others is on.