Girl raped, one accused nabbed; hunt for 2 others on

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Police on Saturday arrested a man for raping a girl while hunt for his two
accomplices is on.
As per the details, a girl from
Bakshi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that she along with her two friends
went to meet two boys known to them. She further stated that one boy who came
with the two known boys gave her sedative in cold drink which made her fell
unconscious and then the trio raped her. Police after conducting medical
examination of girl, registered a case. One of the accused has been nabbed
while hunt for 2 others is on.
