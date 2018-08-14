Girl raped, accused flees

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A local youth of village Batali Rakh in Udhampur committed rape upon a girl in village Malhard in Udhampur and fled from the spot.

According to a report, a 23 years youth identified as Ram Paul son of Rattan Lal resident of village Batali Rakh committed rape upon a girl identified as (name changed) Sushma of Malhard locality in Udhampur on July 27, 2018.

Sources disclosed that youth taking the advantage of her isolation forcibly committed rape upon her and fled from the spot. Family members of the victim on seeing her in depressed condition enquired about the matter and on her narration reported matter to Woman Cell. Police recorded her statement and conducted medical examination. A case vide FIR No. 30/2018 under section 376 RPC was registered and manhunt to arrest the accused has been launched.