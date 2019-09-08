Girl raped

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A rape case has been reported in Nowabad Police Station on Saturday. As per the details, a girl from Nikki Tawi area lodged a complaint with police that Ajay Sharma, resident of Rehari raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. She further stated that now the accused is refusing to marry her.

Police conducted medical examination of the victim. A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him.