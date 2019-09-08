Girl raped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A rape case has been reported in Nowabad Police Station on Saturday. As per the details, a girl from Nikki Tawi area lodged a complaint with police that Ajay Sharma, resident of Rehari raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. She further stated that now the accused is refusing to marry her. Police conducted medical examination of the victim. A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper