Girl raped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A girl was raped in Digiana on Monday. According to report, a girl from Digiana lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that Pawan Kumar, resident of Akhnoor raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that now accused has refused to marry her. Police after conducting medical examination of victim girl registered a case and started investigation.
