Girl kidnapped, raped

State Times News

JAMMU: A girl was kidnapped and raped in Bagh-e-Bahu area on Saturday

As per the details, a woman from Gorkha Nagar lodged a complaint with police that her daughter was kidnapped by Adil Choudhary, resident of Shahbad. He raped her in a hotel, she alleged. Police has conducted the medical examination of the victim and registered a case in this regard.