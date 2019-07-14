Girl kidnapped, raped

State Times News JAMMU: A girl was kidnapped and raped in Bagh-e-Bahu area on Saturday As per the details, a woman from Gorkha Nagar lodged a complaint with police that her daughter was kidnapped by Adil Choudhary, resident of Shahbad. He raped her in a hotel, she alleged. Police has conducted the medical examination of the victim and registered a case in this regard.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper