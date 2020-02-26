Girl kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: A girl was
kidnapped in Lakhanpur area on Tuesday.
As per the details, father
of girl reported to Lakhanpur Police Station that her daughter has been
kidnapped by four persons. Taking cognisance in the matter, police has registered
a case and launched manhunt to trace the girl.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
Pay attention to whatever you eat: Dr Sushil
Disrespectful to not consult my father, Shekhar Kapur about ‘Mr India 2’: Sonam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper