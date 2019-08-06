Girl jumps into river to ‘celebrate’ scrapping of Art 370; clip viral

AGENCY

Thane : A video showing an eight-year-old girl jumping into the Ulhas river from a bridge to ‘celebrate’ revocation of the Article 370 and pay tribute to martyred jawans has gone viral on social media. The text accompanying the video identified her as Sai Ashish Patil, a resident of Balkum area in Thane city, and claimed that she had set a “record” by jumping 50 feet down from Kasheli Bridge. Patil, clad in a swimming suit, is seen saying that it was a historic day as the Article 370 of the Constitution (which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir) had been “removed”.