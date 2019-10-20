Girl injured in Nagrota mishap succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A girl, who got injured in road mishap at Nagorta, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

As per the details, on Friday, an ambulance which was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur met with an accident near Nagrota as a result 7 persons including two girls got injured and brought to hospital. On Saturday, a girl child among the injured succumbed to injuries.