Girl injured in Nagrota mishap succumbs

JAMMU:
A girl, who got injured in road mishap at Nagorta, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.
As
per the details, on Friday, an ambulance which was on its way to Jammu from
Udhampur met with an accident near Nagrota as a result 7 persons including two
girls got injured and brought to hospital. On Saturday, a girl child among the
injured succumbed to injuries.
