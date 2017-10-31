Girl injured in ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistani Army today fired from small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, leaving a girl injured.
The girl was identified a 13-year-old Gulnaz.
“There was ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops today along the LoC in Karmara belt of Poonch”, a police officer told PTI.
The girl has been admitted to a district hospital.
It may be recalled that on October 26, Pakistani troops fired using small and heavy weapons at Sher Shakti and Mandhar areas of Kerni sector.
On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops in the district. (PTI)
