Girl injured in ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: The Pakistani Army on Tuesday fired from small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, leaving a girl injured.

. A minor girl identified as Gulnar Akhtar (13) daughter of Mohd Nazir resident of Karmara was injured with a splinter while working in the varamdah of her house. She was immediately shifted to District Hospital Poonch.

“There was ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops today along the LoC in Karmara belt of Poonch”, a police officer said.

According to sources the Pak troops opened unprovoked heavy firing targeting the residential areas on the Indian side in village Khari Karmara, Poonch in the afternoon on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that on October 26, Pakistani troops fired using small and heavy weapons at Sher Shakti and Mandhar areas of Kerni sector.

On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops in the district.