Girl goes missing in Chenani

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A teenager girl went missing from her house three days ago.
As per the details, a girl resident of village Pachound, Tehsil Chenani district Udhampur is missing from last three days. Father of the girl had lodged a report with Police Post Dudu which has flashed messages to all concerned police stations and police posts but till filling last report police could not get her whereabouts.
