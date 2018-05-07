Girl goes missing in Chenani

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A teenager girl went missing from her house three days ago.

As per the details, a girl resident of village Pachound, Tehsil Chenani district Udhampur is missing from last three days. Father of the girl had lodged a report with Police Post Dudu which has flashed messages to all concerned police stations and police posts but till filling last report police could not get her whereabouts.