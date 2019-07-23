Girl found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: A girl was found hanging in her house at Sopore on Monday. As per the details, a girl, resident of Kraltag was found hanging in her room by family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
