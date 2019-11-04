Girl found hanging

STATE TIMES
Jhajjar Kotli: A girl was found hanging in her house at Jhajjar
Kotli area on Sunday.
As per the details, Sakshi (name changed), resident of Tanda was found
hanging in her room by her family members. Despite efforts, they could not save
her. They informed the police which rushed to the spot and registered a case
for investigation.
