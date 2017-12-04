Girl falls into gorge, dies

Jammu: A 15-year-old girl died after falling into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today
While police said that Rimpy Devi slipped and fell into the gorge while waiting for a bus in Bakkal area last evening, locals alleged that she was hit by a vehicle resulting in the fall. (PTI)
