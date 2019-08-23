Girl dies of burn injuries

STATE TIMES NEWS
KISHTWAR: A girl died of burn injuries in her house here
at Sarthal area on Thursday.
As per the details, Kamla Devi, daughter of Jeevan Lal,
resident of Sarthal, Kishtwar received burn injuries in her house under
mysterious circumstances and was shifted to hospital. Later, she succumbed to
injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
