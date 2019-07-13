Girl dies after falling in well

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A girl died after falling in well at village Budhwana area of Samba on Saturday.

Pooja Devi, daughter of Kumar Singh, resident of village Budhwana slipped into well whjcle fetching water. Villagers get immediately reached on the spot and started rescue operation and shifted her to to District Hospital Samba for treatment. She was further referred her to Government Medical college and Hospital Jammu for but she succumbed. The body of the deceased was handover to her legal heirs after autopsy. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.