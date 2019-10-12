Girl dies after consuming poison

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A girl died after consuming poison in her house at Tikri area of Udhampur district on Friday. As per details, Renu (name changed), resident of Tikri was found unconscious in her room by her family members and was immediately shifted to local hospital for treatment. She was further referred to GMC Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the girl consumed poison. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started further investigation.
