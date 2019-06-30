Girl crushed under train

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A girl crushed under a train at Ghagwal Railway Station in District Samba.

According to a report, Kiran Devi (20), daughter of Santosh Kumar, resident of village Jasath area of Ghagwal crushed under the train while she was crossing the railway track at Gahgwal.

She died on spot and her body was shifted to Mortuary room of District Hospital Samba for autopsy. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.