Girl consumes poison

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: A girl consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her home in village Bainglad area of Samba. According to a report, a girl from village Bainglad consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her house. On seeing her unconscious her family members immediately brought her to District Hospital Samba for treatment where after first aid, she was further referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
