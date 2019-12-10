Girl commits suicide by jumping into Chenab

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: A class 11 girl jumped into river Chenab from new Chenab bridge Akhnoor.

As per report, a class 11 girl student jumped into river Chenab from new Chenab bridge Akhnoor. On seeing her jumping, locals immediately informed Akhnoor Police which launched rescue operation and shifted her to SDH Akhnoor where doctors declared her as brought dead.

SHO Akhnoor Pardeep Sharma and SHO Gharota Rajinder Sharma jointly probed the case and found that girl is student of R S Pura Girls High School.