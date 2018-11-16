GIRL CHILD CARE

Share Share 0 Share 0

Much is needed to be done to make the care and security of the girl child and mother under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojna a success in the State. The medical apathy still continues despite all the campaign and sensitisation programmes. Medical care for mother and girl child below satisfactory level with gender bias riding high, one is reminded of the last year’s incident where a woman a resident of Bani Tehsil was made to stay outside on veranda in the cold climate and carry out the delivery as the staff at the district hospital refused to take her inside the labour room. The scenario is almost same in the case of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana where the growth and protection of girl child is the prime concern, but the ground reality is different. There is hardly any relief for the girl child if one sees the cases of atrocities committed against them. Here in major cases house hold members are perpetrators of crime against the girl child and the patriarchal mindset of the society has not changed much since ages. The true state of affairs cannot be gauged when poor implementation of policies is combined with data manipulation by government officials who show growth under pressure. Presenting an ideal picture can make policy makers complacent. It can lead to poor policy planning and eventually the objectives of the scheme will not be achieved if things go on this way. There will be no progress and policy makers’ focus will shift away from the scheme. It was in January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme from Panipat in Haryana, the state which has the lowest Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) in the country. It was launched as a two-pronged attempt at improving the skewed sex ratio and promoting the education of the girl child through multi-sectoral actions. One of its primary goals is to prevent gender-biased sex selective elimination.