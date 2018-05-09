Girl buried in Rajouri landslide, Mughal Road closed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A girl was buried alive after a landslide triggered by rains hit Rajouri district while the arterial Mughal Road was closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday after heavy snowfall overnight, police officials said

Noreen Begum was working near a mountainous area when the landslide buried her alive.

Postmortem was conducted and police handed over the body to family for last rites.

The 84 km-long Mughal Road connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region with Shopian in south Kashmir.

The road has been closed due to fresh snowfall overnight in Pir Ki Gali and other areas, police said.

Efforts are on to clear the road and restore traffic movement, police officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail in large parts of northern and eastern India. The sun shone brightly today in Jammu after two days of rain, high intensity winds and thunderstorms here and snowfall in the hills of Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri.