Girl among two consume poison, die

JAMMU: A youth and a girl died after consuming some poisonous substance in their respective houses on Saturday.

As per the details, a girl, resident of Bhagatpur was found unconscious in her room by her family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Meanwhile, Jindar Lal, son of Baldev Raj, resident of Khangwal was also found unconscious in his room by his family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.