Gill, Saha to share India A captaincy in four-day games against South Africa A

Agency

New Delhi: Highly rated batsman ssswill share the captaincy duties for India A in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, beginning September 9. Gill is currently part of one-day series against South Africa A being held in Thiruvananthapuram while Saha is warming the bench in India’s Test series in the West Indies. The selection committee on Sunday met at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to pick the India A squad. The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9 while the second match will take place in Mysore from September 17. Gill has been named captain for the first game and Saha for the second.

The Squads: For 1st match: Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar. For 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (captain and wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.