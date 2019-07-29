GHSS Mandal wins u-19 boys kho-kho, kabaddi titles

Inter-School competitions of Satwari, G’Nagar Zones conclude

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Mandal won under-19 boys kho-kho and kabaddi titles in the Zonal Level Inter-School Competitions of Satwari and Gandhi Nagar Zones, which concluded on Monday at Government Boys High School, Jammu Cantt.

The competitions in the disciplines of kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and wrestling were organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu under the supervision of District Sports Officer, Chanchal Kour.

The officers of two zones namely Poonam Kotwal ZPEO Satwari and Anju Gupta ZPEO Gandhi Nagar were the Organising Secretaries of the aforesaid competitions.

Final results

BOYS under-19 Kho-Kho: GHSS Mandal beat Shiksha Niketan, Jeevan Nagar by one point. Kabaddi: GHSS Mandal beat GHSS Model Sunjwan by eight points. Volleyball: Shiksha Niketan, Jeevan Nagar beat GHSS Mandal by 2-0 set.

GIRLS under-19 girls Kho-Kho: GGHSS Satwari beat GGHSS Shastri Nagar by six points.

Kabaddi: Carmel Convent beat GHSS Model Sunjwan by 11 points.

Today’s matches were officiated by Nirmal Singh PEL, Hardev Singh, Rajiv Kumar, Anjana Devi, Popinder Kour, Narayan Singh, Varinder Kumar, Basant Ram, Jagjeet Singh, Dolly Gill, Gurdeepika Kour, Movin Akthar and Harpreet Bhalla.