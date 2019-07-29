GHSS Ghagwal dominates in district level Inter-school swimming

STATE TIMES NEWS

GHAGWAL: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ghagwal dominated district level Inter-school swimming competition of district Samba by winning galaxy of medals.

The competition for boys under-19 age group was held at Nonath Ashram Ghagwal under the supervision of Sunil Kumar, District Officer (DYSS) Samba and venue Incharge Ganesh Dass.

Final Results:

Free Style 200 mtrs: Mohit Sharma of HSS Ghagwal-Ist, Dinesh Pangotra of HSS Rajpura–2nd and Keshav Sharma of UPS Jatwal-3rd. 50 mtrs: Akash Sharma of HSS Ghagwal-Ist, Amit Singh of HSS Sumb–2nd and Karun Verma of UPS Jatwal-3rd. 100 mtrs: Anuj Kumar HSS Ghagwal-Ist, Mohit Sharma of HSS Ghagwal-2nd and Riaz Mohd of UPS Jatwal-3rd. 500 mtrs: Pankaj Sharma of HSS Ghagwal-Ist, Rajinder Kumar of HSS Ghagwal-2nd and Karun Verma of UPS Jatwal-3rd.

Butterfly 100 mtrs: Akash Sharma of HSS Ghagwal-Ist, Shammy Singh of HSS Sumb-2nd and Mohit Singh of HSS Sumb-3rd.

Back Stroke 100 mtrs: Nikhal Sharma of UPS Jatwal-Ist, Rajinder Kumar HSS Ghagwal-2nd and Paras Sharma UPS Jatwal-3rd.