GHS Kadyala, Chadwal win volleyball, kho-kho titles

HIRANAGAR: Gover nment High School (GHS) Kadyala, Unique Model School Chadwal and GHS Chadwal won their respective volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho trophies in the Inter-school Tournament organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports for Hiranagar Zone at Sports Stadium Hiranagar.

The tournament in the under-17 years category for boys entered second consecutive day on Friday.

The tournament is being organised under the directions of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Subash Chander Bhardwaj and supervision of Zonal Physical Education Officer Yog Raj Sharma.

A total of 186 players from 10 schools of Hiranagar Zone participated in today’s events.

In volleyball final, GHS Kadyala trounced Infant Jesus HSS Hiranagar by 2-1 sets. Earlier, in the semifinal matches, Infant Jesus HSS Hiranagar outplayed Government HSS Chakra by 2-0 and GHS Kadyala blanked GHSS Kootah by 2-0.

In kabaddi final, Unique Model HSS Chadwal crushed Infant Jesus HSS Hiranagar by 21 points. Earlier, Unique Model HSS Chadwal outplayed GHSS Hiranagar by five points and Infant Jesus HSS Hiranagar defeated GHS Chadwal by four points in semifinal matches.

GHS Chadwal thrashed Government HSS Chakra by seven points and won kho-kho title. Earlier in the semifinals, GHSS Chakra outplayed GHSS Hiranagar by three points and one inning and GHS Chadwal trounced GHSS Marheen by nine points.

Today’s matches were officiated by Avnesh Kumar, Kulbushan Kumar, Subash Chander, Ganesh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Raj Karni, Omkar Nath, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Ajeet Kumar, Ravi Kant and Omkar Singh.