GHPS students excel in State level competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The students of Guru Harkrishan Public School (GHPS) won third prize in State level competition Science Carnival Udhay held at the Banyan International School on the title ‘The Science Development of the Nation’. The competition was organised by the CT Group of College. Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest while ADDC Anuradha Gupta was also present.

The students Rasneet Kour, Abhishek Sagar, Antrikshita Bahu and Rajveer Singh of class XI bagged third prize by displaying Hydrolic arm competition among the different school and colleges.

The Principal of the School, Rita Popli appreciated the winners and Teacher Incharge Kiranjot Kour for their brilliant performance and said that the students of our school would participate in future competition and make the institute proud.