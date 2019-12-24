GHPS celebrates Annual Sports Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Guru Harkrishan Public School (GHPS), Nanak Nagar, on Tuesday celebrated Annual Sports Day in the school ground, here.

Mahant Manjit Singh was the Chief Guest and Vijay Choudhary, Municipal Corportor was Guest of Honour who inaugurated the function and gave blessings to the participating students.

Bhupinder Singh (Retd. DIG), Chairman of the School welcomed Manjit Singh and Vijay Choudhary and emphasised the importance of sports in child’s life.

He further stated that sports is an important extra-curricular activity to releases mental tension, improve personality and develop public relationships.

The students displayed various sports events such with their energetic performances which mesmerised the gathering.

Academic prizes were given by Mahant Manjit Singh, while Vijay Choudhary, Bhupinder Singh, Balbir Singh General Secretary of GHPS and Principal, Rita Popli presented the medals to the winners and presented vote of thanks and applauded the efforts of the students and teachers for making the event a huge success.