Gharota petrol bomb case; one of injured succumbs, 3 attackers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In Gharota petrol bomb case, one of three injured succumbed to injuries on Friday while police has arrested three attackers including the main accused.

As per the details, on Wednesday three persons working in wine shop at Gharota were attacked by some persons by throwing petrol bomb over an issue in Amb Gharota area in which they received burn injuries.

The victims include Ankur Rajput (23), son of Sher Singh; Tara Singh (50) (Owner of the shop), son of Kesari Singh and Pritam Kumar, son of Isher Singh. They were shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment from where Ankur was shifted to DMC where he succumbed to injuries on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that deceased succumbed on the day of his marriage anniversary.

Police has registered a case vide FIR No 45/2019 under Sections 436,307 and 120/B RPC and 4/25 Arms Act and nabbed the attackers including Tarsem Singh alias Gyan Singh (Main accused), son of Surinder Singh; Pawan Singh, son of Surinder Singh and Trainter Singh alias Shusa, son of Teja Singh. However, two of associates of the attackers are still at large. Sources disclosed that the attackers are habitual offenders and attacked the trio for demanding pending payment of liquor. However police is tight lipped and family of the deceased has no idea behind motive of attack.