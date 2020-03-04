Gharota murder; two detainees hospitalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In Gharota murder case, two accused who were detained by police for questioning have been hospitalised after alleged manhandling by the cops.

As per the details, Soudagar Singh and Uttam Singh who were among the accused arrested by police in Gharota murder case at Sarpanch’s house were hospitalised. Their parents staged protest against police and alleged that police is thrashing them and pressurizing them to confess their involvement in murder despite knowing that they don’t have any idea about the murder.

Pertinent to mention here that, a group of gunmen barged into Sarpanch Dalbir Singh’s house at Rakh-Burn area in Gharota and started firing which led to death of a guest who had come from Lamberi village in tehsil Nowshera in Rajouri district to meet the Sarpanch’s family.

The guest, identified as Kashmira Singh (50), son of Tunda Singh of Lamberi was killed after he was hit by a bullet.

Meanwhile, two persons namely Sarpanch Dalbir Singh (51), son of late Balwant Singh and his sister Geeta Devi (50), wife of Babu Singh suffered injuries due to gun shots and were admitted to GMC.

Police has also constituted a SIT comprising SP Rural Suram Singh, DySP Diwakar Singh and SHOs Gharota, Channi and R S Pura.