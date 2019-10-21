GGM Science College men, women in Kabaddi finals

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The GGM Science College on Monday qualified for the finals in both men and women sections in the two-day Inter-college Kabaddi tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) which got underway at Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar Grounds, here.

Since a limited number of teams are taking part in this competition, the GGM Science College reached the finals of both the events getting walkovers.

Now, in men’s section, Science College shall take on MAM College in the final tomorrow. Earlier, MAM College trounced Government SPMR College of Commerce 27-09 in their first round of semifinal game.

Similarly, in women section, GGM Science College got walkover Government College of Education. In the final, GGM has been pitted against GCW Gandhi Nagar. Earlier, GCW Gandhi Nagar defeated Government SPMR College of Commerce 46-05.

The competition was declared open by Dean Engineering and Technology, CLUJ, Prof. Bhopinder Singh.

The matches took place under the supervision of Sports Coordinator, CLUJ, Dr Vinod Bakshi.

Among others present were Prof. Surinder Sharma, Prof. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Aijaz Malik (Physical Director SPMR College of Commerce), Dr. Roopali Salathia (Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar), Pawan Giri (Assistant Physical Director GGM Science College Jammu) and Anil (Assistant Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu).

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Keshav Singh, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Dheeraj Sharma, Akhil Kumar and Banty Kumar.