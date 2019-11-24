GGHS Sohanjana dominates in Tug of War, Carrom

Inter-school competitions by Bharti Foundation

JAMMU: Government Girls High School (GHSS) Sohanjana dominated in the inter-school (cluster level) tournament, organised by GHSS Mandal and GHSS Sohanjana and supported by Bharti Foundation (philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises), at Sports Stadium, Bhure Chak in Block Mandal.

In all, 13 government and private educational institutions took part in this event in the disciplines of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Volleyball, Carrom, Athletics, Spoon Race and Sack Race in different age groups both boys and girls.

Around 100 students took part in this two-day event.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu of the Bharti Foundation, Kulvir Singh presented title trophies and other individual prizes. He highlighted the values of games and Sports and wished the participants success. Earlier, the event was declared open jointly by J. R. Sharma (Principal GHSS Mandal) and Rita Angral (Headmaster GGHS Sohanjana).

The events were officiated by the technical panel including Hardev Singh, Ravinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Pushpinder Singh, Kanchan and Gourav Dubey.

ATHLETICS: Boys: 100 mts: U-17: Naresh Kumar of GHSS Mandal, Ist and Kuldeep Kumar of GGHS Sohanjana, 2nd.

TUG OF WAR: Girls: U-12: GGHS Sohanjana beat St. John Convent 2-0. U-14: GGHS Sohanjana beat St. John Convent School 2-0. Boys: U- 17: GGHS Sohanjana beat GHSS Mandal 2-0. U-19: GHSS Mandal beat Mandal Club 2-0. Boys: U-12: GMS Bhure Check beat RM Public School 2-0. U-14: GGHS Sohanjana beat GMS Sampuran Kullian 2-0.

CARROM: Girls: U-12 yrs: GGHS Sohanjana beat St. John Convent. U-14: GGHS Sohanjana beat St. John Convent. U-17: GGHS Sohanjana beat GHSS Mandal. U-19: GHSS Mandal beat Mandal Club.

KHO-KHO: Girls: U-14: GMS Bhure Chak beat GHS Sohanjana by two points.

VOLLEYBALL: U-17: GHS Surechak beat GHSS Mandal 2-0. U-17: St. John Convent beat GGHS Sohanjana by six points. U-17 Boys: GHSS Mandal beat GHS Sohanjana 2-0.