GGF Youth Wing organises workshop in Lawrence School

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Youth Wing of Gandhi Global Family (GGF) on Thursday organised a workshop on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goal number 8 ie ‘Decent work and Economic Growth’. Principal of host Lawrence Public School, Shivani Joshi inaugurated the workshop. Meenakshi Slathia, GGF Youth Women Coordinator, and Ankush Varma, International Officer De Montfort University UK, were the Resource Persons who elaborated on the United Nations SDGs and their evolution from the eight Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

They explained global goal no 8 with the targets, indicators, progress attained so far and the work ahead on the Agenda 2030.

They classified the goal in broader categories and linked it with the 5Ps (People, Peace, Prosperity, Partnering and Planet) outlined by the United Nations. Goal No. 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth that is assigned to the Lawrence Public Jammu was discussed in detail.

Students were chosen as ambassadors for SDGs on Goal no 8 to take them to the next level of action-how to promote the goal and contribute effectively in SDGs while acting more locally. It is pertinent to mention that the Gandhi Global Family which is partner organization of the United Nations DPI already has collaboration with 17 Colleges and 17 Schools in Jammu on spreading awareness about the United Nations SDGs.