GGF honours Principal GDC Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Gandhi Global Family (GGF) Jammu chapter honoured Principal of GDC Udhampur Dr. S. K Magotra by presenting him United Nation connect Pin in the College Conference Hall. In a very simple function organised by the Gandhi Global Family, Dr. S.P Verma and Founder of the Gandhi Global Family, Dr. Taran Singh presented the UN Pin to Dr. Magotra.

Speaking on the occasion Verma counted the accomplishment of Dr. Magotra a distinguished Professor of Chemistry and as a College Principal.

Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra, HoD Physics coordinated and conducted the proceedings of the programme. Those who attended the programme include Dr. Udhey Bhanu, HoD Mathematics, Prof. Romesh Atri, HoD Botany, Prof. Kamal Kishore, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Prof. Rajesh Kotwal. Prof. Jawaid Sarver and other faculty members.