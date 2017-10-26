Get more terrorists to surrender: Mehbooba

‘Desist from retaliatory action against their families’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Manigam: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked police personnel to ensure the surrender of more terrorists and desist from retaliatory action against their families.

As a bait, the Chief Minister also announced doubling the reward money for those who get terrorists to surrender.

Mehbooba also asked the state police to play a positive role in ensuring that the Centre’s initiative of holding a “sustained dialogue” through its newly-appointed Interlocutor was a success.

Addressing a gathering at the passing out parade of 696 constables from the Police Training School here, she said the police played a crucial role in creating a suitable atmosphere for the talks.

“You will fight militancy and militants, but if you have to end militancy, you will have to play a very positive role in Jammu and Kashmir s situation,” she said.

She said the Prime Minister had taken a huge step by not only appointing an interlocutor but also giving him the rank of a cabinet secretary, which had not happened so far.

“Several interlocutors came here and started a dialogue process, but the government never gave any one this rank and position…they (government) want to take the people of Jammu and Kashmir out of this morass and that is why the doors have been opened up for talks,” she said.

However, it may be mentioned that then Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission K C Pant, who was the first interlocutor on Kashmir appointed by the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government, had the rank of a cabinet minister.

Mehbooba also asked police to be different from terrorists and refrain from tit-for-tat action.

The Chief Minister was referring to media reports claiming that security forces had entered the homes of some terrorists and threatened their family members.

She also referred to the incidents of October 17-18, when terrorists killed a PDP worker and burnt his house the next day.

“Our worker was killed and then his house was set on fire. But I want to stress that there should be a difference between our actions and those of the terrorists.

“Militants kill our people, police personnel and then they ransack their houses or set them on fire, but our forces – whether security forces or police should not do such things.”

We are the guardians of the law, she said.

“… so I should not get any complaint that when a militant was not caught, or he fled or ransacked some house, we did the same.”

The police force, the chief minister stressed, was the protector of people unlike terrorists.

“They may wear uniforms like you and have guns like you, but you are the protector of the lives of people and their properties… and they do the opposite so there is a huge difference between them and you.”

Mehbooba also asked police personnel to play a constructive role in creating a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“Before enforcing law among the people, you will first have to enforce the law among yourselves. You will have to follow the law and not compete with militants by doing what they do,” she said.

The Chief Minister also lauded security forces for doing a commendable job in maintaining law and order.

She referred to the number of army, paramilitary and police personnel who had lost their lives while fighting militants and said, “I am happy that the police did not lose its patience.”

Referring to incidents of braids being chopped in the state, Mehbooba said FIRs had been registered in all the cases and directed the police to act strictly against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

“Braid chopping started from Rajasthan, then in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and there were thousands of cases… But when it happened in the state at places like Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and then in Kashmir, we registered FIRs in every case.”

Mehbooba also expressed regret that mobs in many parts of the Valley were taking law into their own hands and beating people.

“There are other incidents as well where the police want to investigate but people do not cooperate. People flee when asked for a blood sample to check the contents of the spray used by braid choppers as claimed by the people.