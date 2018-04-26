Georgia wrestlers to compete in Daroor Dangal on April 27

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Daroor Dangal Committee, in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association shall be organising first International Daroor Kesari Indian Style Dangal at Village Daroor, near holy Shrine Charan Paduka, 1.5 kms from Katra in district Reasi.

Around 50 wrestlers, including those visiting guests from Georgia, shall compete for the top honours.

The organising committee is led by President of the Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) and Sohan Singh (Sonu).

The winners of different bouts shall be presented handsome cash prizes with highest being Rs 1 lakh for the main bout.

Meanwhile, Indian Style Wresting Association Katra has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Organising Committee so as to make it a memorable event in the holy town of Katra.