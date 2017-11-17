George Clooney to return to TV with ‘Catch-22’

Los Angeles: Actor George Clooney will direct and star in the drama miniseries “Catch-22”, making his return to television after 20 years.

The series is based on author Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel of the same name, reported Variety.

Set in Italy, the six-part series follows the story of Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier who doesn’t like the increasing number of flight missions being assigned. He is angered by a bureaucratic rule, Catch-22, which specifies that being concerned for one’s safety is proof of sanity.

The 56-year-old actor will play the role Yossarian’s commander Colonel Cathcart.

Clooney and Grant Heslov, who serve as executive producer, will direct the limited series.

The episodes for the series have been written by Luke Davies and David Michod, who are also executive producing the project.

Clooney’s stint for a TV series was in medical drama “E R” in the early 1990s. (PTI)