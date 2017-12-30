General orientation course, refresher course in Psychology conclude

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A month-long UGC General Orientation Course and three weeks refresher course in Psychology concluded here at the Human Resource Development Centre University of Jammu.

The courses were organised by HRDC in collaboration with the Department of Home Science and Psychology. While Prof Arti Bakhshi HoD Psychology acted as Course Coordinator of the Refresher Course, Dr Simridhi Arora and Dr Sarika Manhas acted as Coordinator and Co – Coordinator of the course respectively.

Simrandeep Singh, Chairman SSRB was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.

Speaking on the occasion, Simrandeep Singh called upon the teachers to make the best use of their upgraded knowledge gained during the course.

Prof J.P Singh Jooral, Director HRDC, while complimenting the course coordinators for successfully organising the course, hoped that the outgoing teachers would make the best use of the new teaching – learning techniques they learnt during their stay at HRDC when they go back to their respective institutions.

Prof Arti Bakhshi and Dr Simridhi Arora, Course Coordinators also presented a detailed report about various contours of their respective courses.

An abstract book on the GOC lectures complied by Dr Simridhi Arora and Dr Sarika Manhas under the aegis of HRDC was also released by Simrandeep Singh.

Earlier Dr Sarika Manhas presented welcome address while Ranjeet Kalra, teaching faculty at HRDC presented vote of thanks.

Prof Neeru Sharma, Prof Rahul Gupta and Prof Nilogeni Bhat. A special award of appreciation was also presented to Ponit Nanda for his very well received lecture on water conservation.