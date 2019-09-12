General orientation course begins at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A three-week long 43rd General Orientation Course organised by Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with UGC HRDC, University of Jammu commenced here on Wednesday.

The programme was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Prof M M Goel of Kurukshetra, who had worked as Vice-Chancellor, Director, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dean and Chairperson in university system. Prof Rajni Dhingra, Dean Research Studies was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Prof Goel stressed upon the idea that as responsible teachers, we need to understand, analyse, interpret and adopt the spirit of leadership, in Bhagvad Gita, to be motivated and motivators of the students. He appealed to teachers to read and re-read Bhagvad Gita and Anu-Gita for imbibing lessons therein for becoming teachers needed today.

Prof Rajni Dhingra urged participants that in the changed scenario, the students now have multiple sources of information and therefore as a teacher they have to determine their role as- a teacher, a mentor and a councilor, as well. So now it is the teacher-taught relationship which has to be taken care of, she added.

Around 35 college and university teachers and assistant librarians are attending the General Orientation Course.

In her welcome address, Prof Sangita Gupta, HOD, Library and Information Science and Course Incharge discussed the need of such courses for the creation of vibrant Knowledge Society in 21st Century.

Prof Rahul Gupta, Director UGC-HRDC emphasized the importance of such courses for updating knowledge of teachers.

Dr Meghna Dhar, Assistant Professor, presented citation on the achievements of Prof M M Goel while Dr Reenu Arti Thakur, conducted proceedings of the inaugural function.

Ranjit Kalra, Assistant Director, UGC-HRDC presented vote of thanks.