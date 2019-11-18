General Category People’s Forum flays existing system of reservation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu General Category People’s (JGCP) Forum Jammu held its meeting under leadership of its Chairman, Raj Kumar Banathia here on Sunday. Speaking during the meeting, Banathia condemned existing system of reservation and termed it as undemocratic and partial. “Affluent and strong families have been crushing poor, needy and deserving families among them. The Government failed to detach the tag of reserved category of those families, which have raised above affluent and developed families,” said Banathia, demanding exclusion of creamy-layer from benefits of reservation and other concessions.

Yash Paul Sanson, President of the Forum, while expressing concern over imposition of heavy taxes and fines on common masses, said that same have been imposed without applying mind whether they can afford the same or not.

“It is a cause of resentment among people against the government, which is very likely to mar the prospective of ruling party,” said Sanson, demanding 50 per cent cut reduction in electricity, water bills and taxes besides simplification of GST.

Questioning ‘Tax-Terror’ policy of Govt, Sanson said that imposition of heavy taxes on all necessary items and services is anti-poor and anti-middle class, and urged Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir to review GST scheme for mitigating sufferings of poor and middle class.

Som Nath Sharma, General Secretary stressed upon the Government to initiate legal steps for changing negative perception about Swarn castes besides providing them equal opportunities and participation in public life to undo injustice meted out to general category people over the years through reservations by insensitive, selfish, corrupt and biased political leaders. Sharma said that there is no bigger human right violation than caste-discrimination considering caste either a qualification or disqualification. He demanded that Government should make caste irrelevant while initiating welfare steps for poor.

V K Sharma, Vice President sought immediate corrective measures to end discrimination being done with employees and students of general category in jobs and admissions.

A resolution was also passed unanimously demanding implementation of fundamental rights of equality, justice and liberty without ‘ifs and buts’.

Bhushan Pargal, Deepak Khajuria, Ravi Sawhney, Jdgdish Dogra, Gopal Ram Verma and Dr Bansi Lai also expressed their views against caste discrimination.